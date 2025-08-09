WWE’s Tribal Chief Roman Reigns returns for high-stakes Clash in Paris

After a brutal on-screen beatdown on WWE RAW, Roman Reigns was written off the show, sparking concern and speculation among fans. But after months of absence, the superstar made a dramatic return, sending shockwaves through the WWE Universe. His comeback not only thrilled fans but also forced WWE to make last-minute changes to its storyline plans. Roman is returning with one goal: to settle unfinished business.

Return of the Wrath: Roman Reigns will make a comeback in Clash in Paris

Roman, who is also an actor, has been away from the rings for quite sometime. Due to his acting commitments he hasn’t been able to continue with the fights. He was the first ever WWE superstar to snatch away the title of Undisputed Universal Champion (later changed to Undisputed WWE Championship). He hasn’t competed in any match since 2024 and so his fans are bubbling with excitement on his recent return.

The Tribal Chief is making his much-anticipated return to the WWE ring, as the company aims to boost viewership and ticket sales for the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31 in the French capital, Paris. WWE hopes that Roman Reigns’ comeback will attract more fans and create extra buzz around the event.

Ticket prices are already reflecting the high demand, with the most expensive seats listed on Ticketmaster at a staggering 2,861 euros. Even the more affordable tickets come with a hefty price tag of 239 euros, making it tough news for fans hoping to catch the action live. Unfortunately, prices are expected to remain high as per TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro confirmed a news publication this year.

More about Clash in Paris

Clash in Paris is a major WWE Premium Live Event scheduled for August 31, 2025, held in the iconic city of Paris, France. This will feature WWE’s top superstars and fighters in high-stake matches fighting the best of the bests. The return of the Tribal Chief is making waves across the internet and fans are eagerly waiting for the biggest fight offs of the year.