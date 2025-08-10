Ayushmann Khurrana to play ‘Prem’ in Sooraj Barjatya’s Mumbai-set family saga

The director recently revealed that the film is deeply emotional and rooted in family values. “It’s all about getting the right story, and making it look real and making it with the right cast. Besides them, we’ve more people in the cast, like how we’ve it in all my films,” he shared. The film is currently under work in Mumbai, and the director also praise the actor as “a dedicated and fine actor.” He also admitted to the jitters he feels before starting a film no matter whatsoever the experience is. “I’ve this nervousness before the shoot of every film. This has been there even when I made my first film, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’; it's still the same. As a creator, it's not about how much box office it will do, it's about whether you’re able to connect or not, with that thought or scene,” he revealed.

Sooraj Barjatya is famously known for his authentic and deeply emotional storytelling. He stresses on the fact that it must feel genuine and authentic, “For me, whether it's a film or a show, everyone should feel that the world that I’m creating is honest, it shouldn't look fake, like everyone should feel that this is how my house is. That is my biggest challenge. I want to make what I know, it's important to make every kind of film, but it's important to make family films."