Karan Johar celebrates 19 years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: Bold, brave and full of only heart

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, whose recent production Dhadak 2 has hit theatres, is feeling nostalgic about his film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The film is celebrating its 19th anniversary on August 11.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, KJo shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from the film’s shoot

He penned a long note in the caption, talking about how close the film is to his heart, and how it gave him the opportunity to work with the best of the talents in the industry.

He wrote, “Some love stories transcend time and still hold all the power they once did. KANK for me will always be that. My third film in and I was moved again by the absolute honour of having such terrific people on set with me to make a story that was bold, brave and full of only heart #19YearsOfKANK #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna”. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released on August 11, 2025, and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.