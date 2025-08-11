Maluma hits pause to school mom over baby's lack of ear protection

Maluma may be in the middle of his +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, but when it comes to kids, he’s all +Pretty +Protective. Over the weekend in Mexico City, the Colombian superstar stopped mid-performance to call out a mother who had brought her one-year-old baby to the show — without any ear protection.
‘With all due respect…how old are they?” Maluma asked, spotting the child in the crowd. “A year old? Less? A year. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f***ing high? Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here. Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility.’ according to a translation by a renowned publication.
The audience fell silent as the singer, who is now a dad himself, continued, ‘You’re waving them around like they’re a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real. I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father… would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware.’
The singer welcomed his first child, a daughter named Paris Londoño Gomez, in March 2024 with girlfriend Susana Gomez — a life change that seems to have sharpened his protective instincts both on and off stage.
The moment, caught on camera and shared widely online, sparked a wave of reaction, from applause for Maluma’s parental instincts to debates over whether children should ever be in loud, crowded venues. According to hearing health experts, concerts can reach up to 120 decibels, a volume that can cause permanent hearing damage in minutes, especially for young children whose ears are far more sensitive.
Still, it wasn’t all lecture mode for Maluma. After making his point, he jumped right back into the show, delivering the high-energy performance fans had come for. The Mexico City stop is part of the final stretch of his 21-show +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, which kicked off on March 15 in Barcelona and wraps up on August 16 in Guadalajara.
Because when Maluma hits the stage, it’s not just about the music, it’s also about making sure the fans, no matter their age, can enjoy it without losing their hearing in the process.