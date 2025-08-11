Maluma hits pause to school mom over baby's lack of ear protection

The moment, caught on camera and shared widely online, sparked a wave of reaction, from applause for Maluma’s parental instincts to debates over whether children should ever be in loud, crowded venues. According to hearing health experts, concerts can reach up to 120 decibels, a volume that can cause permanent hearing damage in minutes, especially for young children whose ears are far more sensitive.

Still, it wasn’t all lecture mode for Maluma. After making his point, he jumped right back into the show, delivering the high-energy performance fans had come for. The Mexico City stop is part of the final stretch of his 21-show +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, which kicked off on March 15 in Barcelona and wraps up on August 16 in Guadalajara.

Because when Maluma hits the stage, it’s not just about the music, it’s also about making sure the fans, no matter their age, can enjoy it without losing their hearing in the process.