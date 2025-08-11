Sophie Turner slams troll and talks about shared custody

Actress Sophie Turner renowned for her role in the Game of Thrones has recently lashed out and stood up to her troll on Instagram. The actress had posted a carousel of photos on social media from an Oasis concert and trolling her a user questioned her parenthood style. She fired back and showed that she is not here for any unsolicited advice.
Sophie recently shared concert snaps on Instagram, captioning them, “Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you @levis”. The photos and videos showed her having a great time—but not everyone was cheering. Trolls quickly jumped in, questioning her choices as a mother. Unfazed, Sophie clapped back with a bold and cheeky response, shutting down the criticism in her signature style.
A user on Instagram wrote, “I think she has forgotten that she has two kids”. Lashing out on this comment the actor decided to stand up to her troll. In response she commented, “I am so sorry sometimes I forget some people cannot think for themselves. So... Get this... There is this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”
Following this bold comment, her fans loving it took stand for her in the comments as well. One wrote, “Why can’t a mom of two kids do this?” While another added, “Mom’s can have fun for the love of God”. Questioning the role of dads in the play one user also added, “No one ever asks a Dad where their kids are [eye roll emoji]”.
This incident especially highlights the stereotypical expectations placed on women in society. Celebrities often face such backlash and criticism, which they tend to ignore but when left unanswered, trolls only gain more power. A strong comeback can shift the narrative and set boundaries.
As for updates on the actor, she and American singer Joe Jonas had recently filed for divorce but have agreed to share joint custody of their daughters. After their legal separation in September 2024, the two couldn’t see each other eye to eye. But even after that the singer opened up in a YouTube video and said “I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I’m really grateful for”. He added, “Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true.”