Sophie Turner slams troll and talks about shared custody

Actress Sophie Turner renowned for her role in the Game of Thrones has recently lashed out and stood up to her troll on Instagram. The actress had posted a carousel of photos on social media from an Oasis concert and trolling her a user questioned her parenthood style. She fired back and showed that she is not here for any unsolicited advice.

Sophie Turner responds to parenting criticism with bold Instagram reply

Sophie recently shared concert snaps on Instagram, captioning them, “Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you @levis”. The photos and videos showed her having a great time—but not everyone was cheering. Trolls quickly jumped in, questioning her choices as a mother. Unfazed, Sophie clapped back with a bold and cheeky response, shutting down the criticism in her signature style.

A user on Instagram wrote, “I think she has forgotten that she has two kids”. Lashing out on this comment the actor decided to stand up to her troll. In response she commented, “I am so sorry sometimes I forget some people cannot think for themselves. So... Get this... There is this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”