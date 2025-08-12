Adivi Sesh urges Delhi to rethink mass confinement of street dogs in compassionate appeal

Adivi Sesh, an actor and humanitarian, has written a sincere letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India and the Chief Minister of Delhi, requesting an urgent reconsideration of the order for the mass confinement of street dogs in the National Capital Region.
In accordance with current animal welfare legislation, Adivi’s appeal stresses that sterilised and vaccinated dogs should be permitted to stay in their own areas. He advocates for a compassionate, practical, and legal way of controlling the city’s stray dog population rather than using indiscriminate confinement methods.
The actor and humanitarian’s letter offers alternative ways to strike a balance between the needs of society and the welfare of animals.
In his appeal, Adivi Sesh stated, “I am seriously worried by the recent order for massive confinement of street dogs in Delhi NCR, as a citizen who believes in both the letter and spirit of the law.” Such a policy not only violates our legal obligations but also goes against the compassionate principles that India has always championed.
“Stray dogs are a part of our urban ecosystem,” says the actor, adding, “They pose no danger when they are vaccinated and sterilised; they are community members who deserve respect. Mass incarceration is neither a humane nor a sustainable solution; rather, it is a short-term response to a long-term problem.”
“We have legitimate, proven alternatives,” he continues, further explaining, “sterilisation and vaccination campaigns, improved waste management to reduce uncontrolled food sources, empowering community caretakers, and enforcing severe penalties for cruelty and abandonment. We can guarantee the safety of both humans and animals and fulfill our moral and legal obligations to our voiceless friends by concentrating on these measures.”
Making an earnest and urgent appeal, Adivi Sesh also adds, “I honestly urge the Hon’ble Court and the Government of Delhi to rethink this instruction. Let’s prioritise solutions above suppression and empathy over expediency.”
With animal welfare activists, legislators, and the public looking for solutions that strike a balance between safety, compassion, and the rule of law, Adivi Sesh’s appeal coincides with a national conversation about urban stray management.
