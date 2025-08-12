Adivi Sesh urges Delhi to rethink mass confinement of street dogs in compassionate appeal

Adivi Sesh, an actor and humanitarian, has written a sincere letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India and the Chief Minister of Delhi, requesting an urgent reconsideration of the order for the mass confinement of street dogs in the National Capital Region.

Adivi Sesh fights mass street dog confinement, calls for compassionate urban animal management

In accordance with current animal welfare legislation, Adivi’s appeal stresses that sterilised and vaccinated dogs should be permitted to stay in their own areas. He advocates for a compassionate, practical, and legal way of controlling the city’s stray dog population rather than using indiscriminate confinement methods.

The actor and humanitarian’s letter offers alternative ways to strike a balance between the needs of society and the welfare of animals.

In his appeal, Adivi Sesh stated, “I am seriously worried by the recent order for massive confinement of street dogs in Delhi NCR, as a citizen who believes in both the letter and spirit of the law.” Such a policy not only violates our legal obligations but also goes against the compassionate principles that India has always championed.