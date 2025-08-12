Farah Khan reveals if her cook Dilip earns money or royalties from YouTube

Farah Khan made a visit to actor and singer Shruti Haasan’s house for a vlog, and she took her cook Dilip, who has been a social media darling off late. After the actress gave her guests a short tour of her Mumbai home, they went on to cook a scrumptious South Indian meal, followed by a piano and music recital by the host, Shruti.
Towards the end of the video, Shruti asked Farah Khan a much wondered question, “Does Dilip get extra royalty or fee for the videos?”. Farah, without disclosing any numbers revealed that her cook and fellow vlogger makes “more than everyone here put together”.
Farah further quipped, “be worried about me” when Shruti said that they were worried about Dilip.
Dilip is a growing internet sensation
Dilip, who used to be Farah Khan’s cook, is now a popular social media face. Rooted in innocence, his natural self as seen in the vlogs has made him a fan favourite. He now seems to be an indispensable part of Farah’s cooking vlogs, having also recently launched a travel series with their trip to the Maldives.
With great success in vlogs, Dilip has now also collaborated on Instagram reels with big-time brands. However, his appearance in a commercial that had Shah Rukh Khan must top the list. Dilip’s sense of humour, composed demeanour and the unique chemistry he shares with Farah Khan have all led to his rise to fame.
Notably, Farah and Dilip’s vlog with Shruti Haasan, posted on August 11, comes ahead of the release of the actor’s upcoming movie, Coolie. The Chennai-born actress is all set to star alongside star Rajnikanth in the upcoming action-thriller, set to release in India on August 14.
(Story by Udisha)
