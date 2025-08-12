Farah Khan reveals if her cook Dilip earns money or royalties from YouTube

Farah Khan made a visit to actor and singer Shruti Haasan’s house for a vlog, and she took her cook Dilip, who has been a social media darling off late. After the actress gave her guests a short tour of her Mumbai home, they went on to cook a scrumptious South Indian meal, followed by a piano and music recital by the host, Shruti.

Does Farah Khan's cook Dilip earn money from YouTube?

Towards the end of the video, Shruti asked Farah Khan a much wondered question, “Does Dilip get extra royalty or fee for the videos?”. Farah, without disclosing any numbers revealed that her cook and fellow vlogger makes “more than everyone here put together”.

Farah further quipped, “be worried about me” when Shruti said that they were worried about Dilip.