Jennifer Aniston reveals Friends cast mourned Matthew Perry long before his death

“We did everything we could when we could,” Aniston said in the interview. “But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight.”

Matthew Perry opened up in detail about the challenges he faced over the years with alcoholism and addiction in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published in 2022. In the book, Perry even acknowledged Aniston’s help to help him get back on track.

In the same interview, Jennifer Aniston also confessed, “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

Following Matthew's death, Aniston had taken to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend and open up about the grief that had “cut deep”. In an emotional post, the actor had written, “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.” She ended the beautiful tribute with the following words, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain…Rest little brother. You always made my day.”