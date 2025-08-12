Mrunal Thakur bodyshames Bipasha Basu in an old video; calls her 'manly'

The video is believed to be from her initial television days. She is seen arguing with a man, probably her co-actor who tells her that he idolises the Race actress. Mrunal responds by saying, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles?" and adds, "Go marry, Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok?"

Recently, Mrunal attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush's upcoming film Tere Ishq Mein. The interaction video between the two actors from different events have been doing the rounds on social media, along with the speculations if they are dating. Mrunal opened to an entertainment news outlet that Dhanush is just a "good friend".

But a little birdie confirmed that they are dating. "But it's too new and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts," the insider added.

Meanwhile, the actress added more fuel to their dating rumours as she started following Dhanush's sisters on Instagram. A month-old video has also resurfaced which shows Mrunal vibing and humming to Enna Sugam from Dhanush's 2025 film Idly Kadai.