Pooja Hegde elated as Monica Bellucci reacts to Coolie song: Loved It!

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci has praised a recent song from the movie Coolie, which features Pooja Hegde. The track has been topping charts for days and is now capturing global attention. Monica expressed her admiration for the song which delighted Pooja who has been a longtime fan of the Italian icon.

Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film featuring stunning actors like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. The song Monica in the film has gained global attention and so has Pooja’s performance in it. When the song was sent to Monica, it has been reported that she replied, “Loved it!”, a message that made Pooja Hegde incredibly happy.

In an interview Pooja expressed her happiness for the compliment and stated, “Oh, really? Wow. That's the biggest compliment ever.”

Pooja has been a keen admirer of Monica and when she was complimented she was in the clouds. She said, “I've actually always loved Monica Bellucci. She was so iconic in her own way for her persona”.

Pooja also noted that the director’s decision to include Monica for commercial appeal has been validated by the overwhelming response at the most convenient time. She said, “For a director like him to say that, and put their money where their mouth is by hiring me for that job - and for it to help the film - that's very exciting for me.”

She also feels proud for being the contributor for commercializing the film and she feels that she can add value for the same.

With its powerful blend of action and storytelling, Coolie is poised to make a significant impact. Featuring a star-studded cast, the film is set to release in theatres on August 14, going head-to-head with War 2 at the box office.