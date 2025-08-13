Beyoncé Bowl wins big: Emmy Secured, EGOT in sight for the singer!

Queen B is all set for her first Emmy Awards for the Beyoncé Bowl Netflix Special. After being nominated for 10 Emmys in the past years, Beyonce finally receives her first-ever Primetime award.

Beyoncé wins first Primetime Emmy for Netflix’s Beyoncé Bowl

On Tuesday the Television Academy announced that Beyoncé, the 43-year-old pop star, has won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Costumes in Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming. She earned the title for her work designing the striking ensembles featured in Netflix’s Christmas Game Day halftime show, popularly known as the Beyoncé Bowl.

This win is a part of something bigger as well. It has put her one step closer to an EGOT. The acronym of EGOT stands for the four major American awards under the category of Performing Arts. The four letter word stands for: an Emmy for television, a Grammy for music, an Oscar for film, and a Tony for theatre.

Beyonce is already halfway to an EGOT, with just a Tony and an Oscar left to complete the legendary sweep of entertainment’s biggest awards.

The performance was such a hit, it was hailed as a major success not just for Netflix but for the NFL as well. This has transformed Christmas Game Day into a major cultural event in sports, drawing comparisons to the Super Bowl in both spectacle and significance.

More about Beyoncé Bowl

Beyoncé Bowl was a halftime show that was telecast on the NFL Christmas Gameday in Houston, Texas. It has garnered a huge fanbase and has drawn over 27 million views in the United States. The popularity skyrocketed so much that it became the most-streamed NFL game in history at the time.

The award is also shared with Beyoncé’s talented costume design team: Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Molly Peters, Chelsea Staebell, and Timothy White, who all contributed to the Emmy-winning looks for this Netflix show.