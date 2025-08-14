Case filed against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra over Rs 60 crore loan dispute

Mumbai Police have filed a case against Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra. They are accused of cheating a city-based businessman of iNR 60.4 crore in a loan and investment deal linked to the now-closed company, Best Deal TV Private Limited.

Mumbai Police register cheating case against Bollywood couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

The complaint was lodged by Deepak Kothari, a 60-year-old director of Lotus Capital Finance Services. Deepak told police he met Raj and Shilpa through a common acquaintance, Rajesh Arya, when both were directors of Best Deal TV. The company ran a home shopping and online retail platform.

According to the FIR, Raj and Shilpa had sought INR 75 crore for the business. Deepak Kothari said they agreed to show it as an investment instead of a loan to reduce taxes. He alleged they promised to return the money in monthly instalments along with the principal.