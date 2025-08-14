Did you know about these 5 shocking allegations against Harvey Weinstein?

Harvey Weinstein, who used to be a famous Hollywood film producer is now a convicted sex offender. While allegations against him were never officially registered, his stories of misconduct were known around the industry. A leading American newspaper outlet detailed the allegations for the first time in an explosive article, leading to victims coming forward.

Harvey Weinstein is a serial sex offender

Following the first public report against Weinstein in 2017, more than 80 women came up with accusations against the former film producer. This led to the widespread social media campaign, #metoo, that has not lost relevance even today.

Here’s a list of 5 shocking allegations against Harvey Weinstein

Rape allegation by Asia Argento

Italian film actress and director, Asia Argento said she had been invited to a party on the French Riviera in 1997 by a producer but ended up in a hotel room with only Weinstein waiting. At 21 years of age, she was raped by Weinstein during the world famous Cannes Film Festival.

Sexual harassment allegation by Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne had taken to Instagram to talk about two encounters with Harvey Weinstein. The producer had, on one account, asked her about the model about her sexual orientation. The second happened when Weinstein invited her and another woman to his room and asked them to kiss. To divert the situation, Cara began to sing and prepared to leave when Harvey attempted to kiss her.