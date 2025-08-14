Did you know about these 5 shocking allegations against Harvey Weinstein?

Harvey Weinstein, who used to be a famous Hollywood film producer is now a convicted sex offender. While allegations against him were never officially registered, his stories of misconduct were known around the industry. A leading American newspaper outlet detailed the allegations for the first time in an explosive article, leading to victims coming forward.
Following the first public report against Weinstein in 2017, more than 80 women came up with accusations against the former film producer. This led to the widespread social media campaign, #metoo, that has not lost relevance even today.
Here’s a list of 5 shocking allegations against Harvey Weinstein
Italian film actress and director, Asia Argento said she had been invited to a party on the French Riviera in 1997 by a producer but ended up in a hotel room with only Weinstein waiting. At 21 years of age, she was raped by Weinstein during the world famous Cannes Film Festival.
Cara Delevingne had taken to Instagram to talk about two encounters with Harvey Weinstein. The producer had, on one account, asked her about the model about her sexual orientation. The second happened when Weinstein invited her and another woman to his room and asked them to kiss. To divert the situation, Cara began to sing and prepared to leave when Harvey attempted to kiss her.
Oscar winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow told a newspaper that in the mid 1990s, she was called into Harvey Weinstein’s hotel room. The producer asked the then 22-year-old actress to give him a massage which the actress refused. The refusal prompted a warning from Harvey to keep quiet.
Harvey Weinstein had approached Lucia Evans in the summer of 2004 when she was visiting a club in New York. Then an aspiring actress went on to receive late night calls from the producer and eventually lured her with a casting opportunity. Having agreed to meet with Harvey, Lucia found him to be alone in the room who coerced her to perform sexual activities.
In 2011, Lupita Nyong’o went to Harvey Weinstein’s home in 2011 to watch a movie with him and his children. Soon into the movie, Harvey asked Lupita to come into a room with him, suggesting that he give her a massage. Scared, the then aspiring actress agreed, after which the producer wanted to disrobe himself. At this point, the actress refused saying she would feel uncomfortable.
Several more high-profile actresses and women had come up with similar accounts of their experience with Harvey Weinstein, including Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Lauren Holly, Claire Forlani, Rose McGowan and others.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.