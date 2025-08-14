Ice Spice's selfie with mom has the Internet in a chokehold

A selfie of Ice Spice with her mom went viral and fans can't believe it! Charina Almanzar, Ice Spice's mom, is proving that beauty runs in the family.

Internet abuzz after Ice Spice shares selfie with her mom

The recent mirror selfie featuring the Bronx rapper and her mother has taken social media by storm. Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, is of mixed ethnicity. She gets her Dominican genes from her mother, while her African American roots can be traced back to her father. She has stated that she is also of Nigerian descent, likely through her mother.

"MOMMA SPICE IS VERY NICE!!!" said one comment to the picture.

"ice spice with old spice," one user remarked on X.

Others went off on a whole different trajectory, comparing Isis and Charina to Latto and her mom.

"See how the apple never falls far from the tree. You can just tell were those 2 young ladies picked up their ratchet behaviour. To be honest it's really hard nowadays to separate a mother from girls because they are dressing like their daughters," they said on X.