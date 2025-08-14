Ice Spice's selfie with mom has the Internet in a chokehold

A selfie of Ice Spice with her mom went viral and fans can't believe it! Charina Almanzar, Ice Spice's mom, is proving that beauty runs in the family.
The recent mirror selfie featuring the Bronx rapper and her mother has taken social media by storm. Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, is of mixed ethnicity. She gets her Dominican genes from her mother, while her African American roots can be traced back to her father. She has stated that she is also of Nigerian descent, likely through her mother.
"MOMMA SPICE IS VERY NICE!!!" said one comment to the picture.
"ice spice with old spice," one user remarked on X.
Others went off on a whole different trajectory, comparing Isis and Charina to Latto and her mom.
"See how the apple never falls far from the tree. You can just tell were those 2 young ladies picked up their ratchet behaviour. To be honest it's really hard nowadays to separate a mother from girls because they are dressing like their daughters," they said on X.
Some said that the young rapper looked like the mom in the picture, while her mother, Charina, looked way younger. Others speculated that she might be in her 40s and complimented her Dominican genes.
Charina was only 17 when she gave birth to Isis. She was working at a car dealership when she met Isis's dad Joseph at a McDonald's in New York. Joseph was an underground rapper at the time.
Ice Spice shuts down Ozempic use accusations to lose weight
Previously, Ice Spice shut down speculations that she used weight loss drugs like Ozempic to lose weight, after a noticeably skinnier appearance.
She took to a live stream on X to talk about it.
“Cuz I was like, b*tch, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? Wha the f*ck is that? Genuinely, what is that?” she said.
The Munch rapper said that her gym workouts and healthy eating is what helped her shed the extra kilos.
“You lazy ass b*tches never heard of a gym?” she questioned. “It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big.”
