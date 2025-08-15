Independence Day: Danseuse-actress Shobana is in Bengaluru for the Sakhi Festival!

From there, her filmography blossomed into a treasure trove of Indian cinema’s most memorable works. She captivated audiences in Rudraveena (1988), the Mani Ratnam masterpiece Thalapathi (1991), the ever-enchanting Thenmavin Kombath (1994) and the poignant Minnaram (1994). Her versatility found new expression in English-language films such as Mitr, My Friend (2002) and Dance Like a Man (2003), while she continued to command the screen in later years with Thira (2013), Varane Avashyamund (2020) and the futuristic epic Kalki 2898 AD (2024).

Most recently, she returned to Malayalam cinema with Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum, released in April 2025 — proving, yet again, that her artistry remains as fresh as ever.