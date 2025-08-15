Jeff Bezos' mother Jackie, passes away at 78; billionaire and wife Lauren Sanchez pays tribute

Jackie Bezos, the mother of Jeff Bezos, has passed away at 78. The Bezos Family Foundation, which she co-founded alongside her son, confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday. Bezos shared a tribute to his mother on social media and revealed she was suffering from Lewy body dementia, which is a brain disorder that affects one’s thinking, movement and behaviour. Jackie was diagnosed in 2020.
"She passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad," Bezos wrote. "I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever."
Jackie Bezos is survived by her husband Mike Bezos, her three children — Jeff, Christina and Mark, 11 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
In his tribute, Jeff spoke in detail about the kind of person his mother was. "Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work. She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish," he wrote. "For the rest of her life, that list of people to love never stopped growing. She always gave so much more than she ever asked for."
Bezos' wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos who he married only a few weeks ago, also shared an emotional reponse. In the comments section of the post, Laurenwrote, "We will miss her SO much. Love you ❤️💔." Lauren also reposted a tribute to Jackie from Bezos Scholars on her Instagram Story.
The foundation also said that Jackie was young single mother who took night classes after high school and worked at a bank, where she met Miguel Bezos. Jackie and Miguel married in April 1968.
“She made countless trips to Radio Shack for Jeff, spent numerous hours supervising cheerleading practices with Christina, and hauled drums in the back of the family station wagon for Mark. She dedicated her life to her family and poured her heart into raising her children with compassion, patience, and wisdom,” the statement from the foundation read.
Jackie and Mike along with their children and their families created the Bezos Family Foundation in 2000.