Jeff Bezos' mother Jackie, passes away at 78; billionaire and wife Lauren Sanchez pays tribute

Jackie Bezos, the mother of Jeff Bezos, has passed away at 78. The Bezos Family Foundation, which she co-founded alongside her son, confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday. Bezos shared a tribute to his mother on social media and revealed she was suffering from Lewy body dementia, which is a brain disorder that affects one’s thinking, movement and behaviour. Jackie was diagnosed in 2020.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos pay tribute to Jackie

"She passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad," Bezos wrote. "I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever."

Jackie Bezos is survived by her husband Mike Bezos, her three children — Jeff, Christina and Mark, 11 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.