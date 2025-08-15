Liam Gallagher banned from throwing tambourine and maracas into the crowd during his shows

Singer-songwriter Liam Gallagher seems to be missing out on the fun and high during his live shows, and coerced to take a civilised route. The singer-songwriter reveals that he has been banned from throwing his tambourine and maracas into the crowd at the end of Oasis gigs, reports an entertainment news outlet.

Liam Gallagher banned from throwing things to the crowd

The ban is said to have been put in place after two men mobbed a female fan and snatched the maracas from her at one of the Live Forever band's Wembley concerts on the Oasis Live '25 Tour. Speaking during one of the Wonderwall group's recent shows at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, Liam said, "I can't throw my tambourine out tonight or my maracas. I've been told not to. I'm not being tight or anything like that. Do you know what I mean?".

The 52-year-old singer shared, “I've just been told, 'Don't do any of that s*** any more', because you don't know how to behave yourselves. You keep pinching each other on your ears and f****** s*** like that and kneeing each other in the b*******. I've been told now”.