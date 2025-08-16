Taylor Swift’s ‘Ruin the Friendship’ fuels Blake Lively feud rumours

Fans are now scrutinising every hint about the track Ruin the Friendship. The song’s title alone has fueled speculation that Swift might be addressing her side of the fallout, though nothing has been confirmed. Social media is full of theories about potential references to real-life events and subtle lyrical nods to the tension between the pair. Swift has long been known for turning personal experiences into music, so it’s no surprise that fans are eager to see if the track will reveal more than just a catchy chorus.

Observers also point out that the reported cooling of the friendship appears to have influenced their inner circles, with even mutual acquaintances reportedly keeping their distance. Despite the drama, Swift remains focused on her music and the rollout of her new album, leaving fans to debate the meaning behind the song and the rumoured feud.

Once inseparable and always in the spotlight, Swift and Lively had a friendship people envied. Now, with Ruin the Friendship on the way, fans are bracing for drama —will it be a subtle jab, a full-on clapback, or just Taylor doing what she does best: turning real life into art?