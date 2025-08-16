Taylor Swift’s ‘Ruin the Friendship’ fuels Blake Lively feud rumours

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl is already making headlines and fans are buzzing over one track in particular: Ruin the Friendship. Although the song hasn’t officially dropped yet, speculation is running wild that it may reference a real-life rift with longtime friend Blake Lively. Sources close to the situation say the two stars are reportedly not speaking, prompting fans to wonder if Swift is addressing a personal feud in her signature dramatic style.
Swift and Lively’s friendship dates back more than a decade. Swift has been godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters and their families have shared plenty of memorable moments.
Lively’s children even made appearances in Swift’s music, from vocal cameos to lyrical shoutouts, highlighting how intertwined their lives once were.
The reported fallout began in 2024, when Lively found herself in a large dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star and director. Swift, despite trying to stay out of the spotlight, became tangentially involved due to her connections to Lively and her family. Rumours suggest that Swift felt pressured during the situation and decided to distance herself, leading to the two stars stepping back from their previously close bond. Insiders now say that communication between Swift and Lively has largely ceased.
Fans are now scrutinising every hint about the track Ruin the Friendship. The song’s title alone has fueled speculation that Swift might be addressing her side of the fallout, though nothing has been confirmed. Social media is full of theories about potential references to real-life events and subtle lyrical nods to the tension between the pair. Swift has long been known for turning personal experiences into music, so it’s no surprise that fans are eager to see if the track will reveal more than just a catchy chorus.
Observers also point out that the reported cooling of the friendship appears to have influenced their inner circles, with even mutual acquaintances reportedly keeping their distance. Despite the drama, Swift remains focused on her music and the rollout of her new album, leaving fans to debate the meaning behind the song and the rumoured feud.
Once inseparable and always in the spotlight, Swift and Lively had a friendship people envied. Now, with Ruin the Friendship on the way, fans are bracing for drama —will it be a subtle jab, a full-on clapback, or just Taylor doing what she does best: turning real life into art?