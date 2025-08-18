Priyanka Chopra posts about her character from Kaminey, shortly after the film's 16th anniversary

Priyanka Chopra just shared a heartwarming post about her work in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey. The film marked its 16th anniversary a couple of days; the critically acclaimed crime thriller received two National Awards and also garnered critical acclaim upon its release.

The film followed two identical twins, Charlie and Guddu, who become involved in a criminal cycle involving stolen drugs and corrupt politicians. Priyanka played Sweety Bhope, the sister of a politician who is in love with Guddu. In her post Priyanak tells her followers how Vishal Bhardwaj came to see her in Miami while she was shooting for Dostana.

Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional post about Kaminey

"One cool evening after we wrapped shoot , I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time," wrote Priyanka.

"He said he’d like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, “Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.” And he said, “With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me.” And I did," she adds.