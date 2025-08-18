Priyanka Chopra posts about her character from Kaminey, shortly after the film's 16th anniversary

Priyanka Chopra just shared a heartwarming post about her work in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey. The film marked its 16th anniversary a couple of days; the critically acclaimed crime thriller received two National Awards and also garnered critical acclaim upon its release.
The film followed two identical twins, Charlie and Guddu, who become involved in a criminal cycle involving stolen drugs and corrupt politicians. Priyanka played Sweety Bhope, the sister of a politician who is in love with Guddu. In her post Priyanak tells her followers how Vishal Bhardwaj came to see her in Miami while she was shooting for Dostana.
"One cool evening after we wrapped shoot , I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time," wrote Priyanka.
"He said he’d like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, “Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.” And he said, “With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me.” And I did," she adds.
Priyanka continued, "He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part. But honestly, I was just greedy to work with him. A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf."
Priyanka was best known for her commercial films when she was cast for Kaminey. While Priyanka led successful films like Fashion, Don, Krrish etc, the star had rarely been cast in anything gritty or alternative. In her post, Priyanka wrote how Kaminey marked a turning point in her career.
"#Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part. @shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role. #AmolGupte was unforgettable. I also met @mubinarattonsey for the first time in this set," Priyanka wrote.
She added, "Those were the times. 16 years ago! Thought I’d share the experience. Have any of you watched it?"
Priyanka Chopra is currently working with SS Rajamouli and Mohan Babu for the untitled SSMB29, also called Globetrotter. The film is already in production and is scheduled to release in 2027.