Sunjay Kapur's sister alleges she and her mother have been 'sidelined' amid family feud

Industrial tycoon and actor Karisma Kapur’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur passed away after a cardiac arrest at 53. His sister, Mandhira Kapur has opened up about family skirmishes after his brother’s death that allegedly made her and her mother, Rani Kapur, feel “sidelined”.

Sanjay Kapur's sister says she feels sidelined

The former chairperson of Soma Comstar, Mandhira shed light on what followed after Sunjay’s passing. In an interview with a media portal, she said, “We're being treated like strangers. My mother even requested them to put our name on. They said it was done by Sona. It is in bad taste. My father did not build this for the family to be cut off. We are treated like strangers and outsiders. We're not. We're the ones who've done this.”

Mandhira Kapur, her mother, treated like strangers following Sunjay Kapur’s death

Recently, the company issued a cease-and-desist notice to Rani Kapur, and mentioned she has had no role in the company since 2019. Rani Kapur wrote a letter to the company’s board where she stated that she is the sole beneficiary of her husband, Surinder Kapur’s estate and holds the majority of shares at Sona Comstar.

Mandhira Kapur’s family has been going through a tough time after her brother’s passing as the family feud seems to have intensified.