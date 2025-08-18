Sunjay Kapur's sister alleges she and her mother have been 'sidelined' amid family feud

Industrial tycoon and actor Karisma Kapur’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur passed away after a cardiac arrest at 53. His sister, Mandhira Kapur has opened up about family skirmishes after his brother’s death that allegedly made her and her mother, Rani Kapur, feel “sidelined”.
The former chairperson of Soma Comstar, Mandhira shed light on what followed after Sunjay’s passing. In an interview with a media portal, she said, “We're being treated like strangers. My mother even requested them to put our name on. They said it was done by Sona. It is in bad taste. My father did not build this for the family to be cut off. We are treated like strangers and outsiders. We're not. We're the ones who've done this.”
Mandhira Kapur, her mother, treated like strangers following Sunjay Kapur’s death
Recently, the company issued a cease-and-desist notice to Rani Kapur, and mentioned she has had no role in the company since 2019. Rani Kapur wrote a letter to the company’s board where she stated that she is the sole beneficiary of her husband, Surinder Kapur’s estate and holds the majority of shares at Sona Comstar.
Mandhira Kapur’s family has been going through a tough time after her brother’s passing as the family feud seems to have intensified.
Mandhira, in an emotional statement, also said, “This entire thing is done by my father...So, how is everyone taking credit and taking everything out of it? My mother, who is alive, has not got anything to do with it. My sister and I are being told basically to go to hell. I mean, we were not put on any obituary. We were not put on anything... You can try to take it away from us, but it's in our blood.”
However, despite the trying times, Mandhira Kapur has showered praise on her ex sister-in-law, Karisma Kapur, saying that she had really shown up and supported the family after Sunjay’s death. “She is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that. She has done a very good job of letting the family be one, which is…you know..I commend her in that”, Mandhira said.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels