Harshvardhan Rane’s message amid Mumbai floods: 'Make your own food today'

As Mumbai grapples with its annual monsoon flooding bringing waterlogged streets, traffic standstills, and widespread disruption, actor Harshvardhan Rane has taken to social media to highlight the difficulties of delivery personnel during these extreme conditions. He has urged people to avoid ordering foods amidst the heavy rains.

Mumbai has long battled severe flooding every monsoon, with heavy rains drowning the city and blocking roads. Every year as monsoon approaches the city drowns itself and roadways get blocked due to heavy rain. But the delivery personnel still reach your doorstep on time. The struggles are often left unseen which the actor highlighted as he posted on his Instagram story. He shared a photo of a food delivery worker struggling through the stagnant waters in the extreme condition of the city.

“Guys pls make your own food today,” Harshvardhan wrote in his Instagram story. The post quickly gained attention, resonating with his followers and prompting an outpouring of empathy. Many praised the actor for shedding light on the struggles of delivery personnel during the relentless Mumbai rains.

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane is best known for his 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. The movie was such a hit that it earned a box office amount of INR 42.28 crore and became the highest grossing re-released Bollywood film till date. Recent updates reveal that he has several exciting projects lined up. His upcoming movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri, is scheduled to hit theatres on October 31. In this film, Harshvardhan will be seen sharing the screen with Sonam Bajwa.

More on Mumbai rains

The heavy showers continue to batter the city, and combined with a poor drainage system, Mumbai is literally drowning. Hidden beneath the flooded streets, large potholes are causing serious accidents in multiple areas and further slowing down traffic. As the city struggles to cope, forecasts warn of more heavy rains ahead, keeping residents on edge.