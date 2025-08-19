Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj gets engaged to Harinya Reddy; shares photos online

The engagement ceremony was held in the presence of close family and friends, who blessed the couple as they embarked on this new chapter together. The adorable pictures of the couple quickly captured fans’ attention. The first photo showed them smiling warmly together, followed by a sweet moment where Rahul can be seen kissing his fiancée’s hand. The most romantic shot featured him on one knee, slipping a ring onto her finger, a moment that melted hearts online.

As seen in the pictures, the couple looked stunning on the day of their ring ceremony. Rahul in an off-white sherwani, bordered with golden stripes pulled off a dashing look while Harinya in her gorgeous red lehenga truly stole the spotlight.

Though the internet had a prior idea about his engagement with leaked information, the couple’s post adored everyone. Comments of congratulations flooded the post. One user wrote, “Congratulations Anna, Cheers To Health Wealth & Happiness Anna (sic),” while another added, “Is this real, I don't know that why my heart gets heavy after seeing this post, anyway congratulations (sic)”.

His friends from the film industry including Roll Rida, Ram Miriyala, Noel Sean, and others also flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, sending their love and best wishes to the newly engaged couple.