Over 100 crew members fall sick on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar set

According to reports, the episode occurred on August 17 while the team was shooting in Pathar Sahib. Crew members developed symptoms including severe abdominal pain, vomiting and headaches shortly after consuming food provided on set. A total of 600 people were served, with at least 120 requiring medical attention. They were immediately admitted to Sajal Narbbu Memorial Hospital for treatment. Some rumours also suggest that a few individuals faced cardiac-related complications, through official confirmations are awaited. Food samples have been collected and sent for laboratory testing to determine the exact cause of contamination.

The shoot has been temporarily cancelled while authorities and the production team ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

Dhurandhar marks Ranveer Singh’s first collaboration with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The birthday reveal showcased Ranveer in an intense avatar, pointing toward a narrative driven by trust broken, bravery and wars fought beyond the public eye. This could be one of Ranveer’s fiercest personas yet and we’re here for it. The star-studded cast also includes Sanjay Dutt,Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.