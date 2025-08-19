Rubina Dilaik shares she's safe after being stranded in Himachal Pradesh amid landslides

In the last few days, relentless rainfall has battered Himachal Pradesh, and has also triggered multiple landslides. Several tourists and locals were stranded as flash floods left roads blocked and power disrupted.

In an Instagram post, Rubina wrote, "The past five days were a roller coaster! Landslides and heavy rains in Himachal have caused a lot of damage to roads, highways, and fields; in short, many families are severely affected. My heart goes out to those (including my relatives) who are suffering (sic)."

The actor also conveyed her relief at having found shelter during the ordeal. She mentioned, "I just wanted to say I am safe and so is my family with God’s grace. Though I couldn’t hold my daughters in my arms for long, I am grateful they are healthy and happy and, of course, in a protected environment! Here is a glimpse of the relief we had at @leeladhartranquility, who were kind to open their gates for us in these times of stress and unexpected circumstances (sic)."