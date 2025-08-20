Alia Bhatt's anti-drugs video gets trolled, NCB disables comments on the post

The Narcotics Control Bureau Chandigarh recently posted an awareness campaign video on their X handle, featuring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. However, after the actor received harsh comments on the post, NCB was forced to disable comments.

The simple video saw Alia Bhatt as the face of NCB's #DrugsFreeBharat campaign as she urged people to say no to drugs.

Alia Bhatt faces backlash as NCB campaign face

NCB Chandigarh posted a message from actor Alia Bhatt who asked people to support NCB in their mission to make India free of drugs. The actor's words were met with mean comments from netizens, after which NCB turned off commenting.