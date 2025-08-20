Alia Bhatt's anti-drugs video gets trolled, NCB disables comments on the post

The Narcotics Control Bureau Chandigarh recently posted an awareness campaign video on their X handle, featuring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. However, after the actor received harsh comments on the post, NCB was forced to disable comments.
The simple video saw Alia Bhatt as the face of NCB's #DrugsFreeBharat campaign as she urged people to say no to drugs.
In the short 30-second video, Alia Bhatt shed light on the "serious issue of drug addiction", which has become an emerging threat to "our life, society and nation". The actor added, "Support the Narcotics Control Bureau in this special campaign against drugs. Say yes to life and no to drugs".
The video, despite the backlash it has faced, has amassed 1.1M views, with more than 350 likes, as of now. It has also been reposted almost 700 times.
In contrast to the staggering numbers, the post only has 6 comments after which commenting had been disabled. The few who had commented, criticised NCB's choice to make Alia Bhatt the face of their #azadifromdrugs movement, calling the decision "ironic".
Despite comments being turned off, netizens used the "quote tweet" option to continue their slander. Some implied that Bollywood stars had no basis to preach anti-drug awareness. Others stated that such pledges are potentially pointless and do not yield results.
No matter the trolls, Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actors in Hollywood with several hit films under her belt. The National-Award winning actress has appeared in films such as Student of the Year, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jigra, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more.