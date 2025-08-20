Bungalows of Amitabh, Rani, Kajol flooded amid heavy Mumbai rains; vlogger shares video

Over the last few days, non-stop rain in Mumbai has brought the city to a standstill, leading to flooded roads and lanes. Vlogger Sagar Thakur, who has been sharing videos of the situation revealed how even Bollywood A-listers are not exempt from the havoc the rain has wreaked.
Vlogger Sagar Thakur has been documenting the chaos caused by torrential rain in Mumbai, as celebrities' homes get flooded. In one of the videos, Sagar showed how the area outside Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachhan's iconic house, Prateeksha in Juhu has been flooded. The water level has risen up to calf level. During his vlog on Instagram, Sagar said that no matter how rich one is, Mumbai rain will not spare them.
In other videos, Sagar Thakur videographed the situation outside the homes of Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra (Yash Chopra's residence) as well as Kajol and Ajay Devgn (bungalow named Shivshakti). On his profile, he has also documented the rising water levels outside residences of celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan and the Deols.
In all the videos, as Sagar wades through the flooded roads, the famous bungalows seem to be submerged due to the continuous showers.
The videos drew varied reactions from Instagram users. While some were intrigued to see how Mumbai rains humbled celebrities, some talked about the difficulties people of the city, especially those without privilege, are having to go through due to the relentless rain. Some users also took the opportunity to criticise the drainage system of the city.
Mumbai, along with other areas in Maharashtra have been under red alert as rains brought the state to a standstill. While six people have lost their lives so far, five others have been missing. Rescue operations are underway with eighteen NDRF teams are being supported by six SDRF units to tackle the situation.