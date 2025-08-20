Bungalows of Amitabh, Rani, Kajol flooded amid heavy Mumbai rains; vlogger shares video

Over the last few days, non-stop rain in Mumbai has brought the city to a standstill, leading to flooded roads and lanes. Vlogger Sagar Thakur, who has been sharing videos of the situation revealed how even Bollywood A-listers are not exempt from the havoc the rain has wreaked.

Mumbai rain floods homes of celebrities

Vlogger Sagar Thakur has been documenting the chaos caused by torrential rain in Mumbai, as celebrities' homes get flooded. In one of the videos, Sagar showed how the area outside Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachhan's iconic house, Prateeksha in Juhu has been flooded. The water level has risen up to calf level. During his vlog on Instagram, Sagar said that no matter how rich one is, Mumbai rain will not spare them.