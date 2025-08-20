Chris Martin says he won’t do away with Coldplay’s kiss-cams

Coldplay’s iconic kiss-cam has gone viral, sparking widespread debate online for various reasons. Despite the controversy surrounding Andy Baron, frontman Chris Martin has decided to keep the kiss cam as part of the band’s live shows.

Kiss-cam stays on, Chris Martin says he will not drop the infamous kiss cam in his shows

The singer told said that he has no plans to drop the kiss-cam even after the major scandal that followed. During Coldplay’s recent Music of the Spheres World Tour stop at Craven Park in Kingston upon Hull, England, Chris openly addressed the ongoing kiss cam controversy.

Without shying away from the incident involving the CEO and HR, he reaffirmed his intention to keep the kiss cam as part of the band’s live shows. He playfully said, “We are so happy to be here. Many of you have written signs. So, I’ll take some time to try and read some signs. Then we’ll see what happens.”

Following the events, a fan revealed they had attended the Boston concert where the controversy first unfolded. Chris Martin responded with gratitude, acknowledging their presence in the concert instead of shying away from the statement. He said, “You were at that Boston gig. Well, okay, thank you for coming again after that debacle”.

Soon, Chris clarified that one incident had nothing to do with his traditional kiss-cam features. He added, “We’ve been doing it a long time, and it is only recently that it became a…yeah. Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”

The Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot kiss-cam mishap went so viral that the internet criticised the two severely and Andy resigned from the $1.3 billion AI company. In an unexpected twist, the company, Astronomer, later brought on actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s former wife, as a ‘temporary’ spokesperson. Whether a calculated move or a subtle jab, it was undoubtedly a strategic decision that raised eyebrows.