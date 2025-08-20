Is Karan Kundrra's dating profile fake?

A screenshot that appears to be a photo-verified dating profile of Karan Kundrra, who is in a relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash, is making the rounds on social media.

Fans are concerned about Karan Kundrra's supposed Bumble profile as he is in a public relationship with Tejasswi Prakash

A snapshot of the actor's rumoured Bumble account is going viral, even though he is in a public relationship with Tejasswi, who he met on Bigg Boss 15.

In a recent interview, Karan said, "It’s not even a real account, it’s merely a subject for critics. This has been occurring for 3-4 years, nothing has changed. My fans forwarded that to me... the image resurfaces every 6-8 months.”

"It's not even an account, it's just a topic for haters," the Laughter Chefs 2 winner said.

"'Yeah, yeah! It’s happened so many times!'” was what Tejasswi had to say, when he was asked about her response.

In the alleged Bumble profile, Karan was seen wearing a beige t-shirt and jeans, with his age listed as 40, sparking fan speculation about possible cheating as well as concerns over a fake profile.