Is Karan Kundrra's dating profile fake?

A screenshot that appears to be a photo-verified dating profile of Karan Kundrra, who is in a relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash, is making the rounds on social media.
A snapshot of the actor's rumoured Bumble account is going viral, even though he is in a public relationship with Tejasswi, who he met on Bigg Boss 15.
In a recent interview, Karan said, "It’s not even a real account, it’s merely a subject for critics. This has been occurring for 3-4 years, nothing has changed. My fans forwarded that to me... the image resurfaces every 6-8 months.”
"It's not even an account, it's just a topic for haters," the Laughter Chefs 2 winner said.
"'Yeah, yeah! It’s happened so many times!'” was what Tejasswi had to say, when he was asked about her response.
In the alleged Bumble profile, Karan was seen wearing a beige t-shirt and jeans, with his age listed as 40, sparking fan speculation about possible cheating as well as concerns over a fake profile.
Karan was once a brand ambassador for the app when he was dating ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar—he revealed in the interview. He dated her for three years before parting ways. He publicly dated two other women besides her, namely, Madhura Naik and Kritika Kamra.
Fans often question them about their breakup, which Tejasswi has learnt to take lightly.
“I know our fans keep themselves entertained. And that's fine. I'm okay with that. We find it funny. We actually laugh at it," she said.
Tejasswi is set to appear in an upcoming web series, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, while Karan participated in The Traitors. This year, Tejasswi also participated in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India to emerge as 2nd runner up.
