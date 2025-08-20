Jennifer Aniston revealed that she ‘fought’ over the ‘Horrible Bosses’ wig

Jennifer Aniston apparently had to fight for her unique brunette look for the 2011 comedy, Horrible Bosses. The actor revealed in a recent interview that her wig in the movie had to be fought for as the studio wanted her iconic blonde look for the film.

Talking about her look in the film, Jennifer Aniston said, “I fought for that wig. That was not an easy battle. I wanted [my character] to look different.” Refusing to put her foot down, when the studio told her that they were worried a change in look would not make the character, the actor replied, “That’s kind of the point!”

Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to iconic hairstyles. Her famous ‘Rachel haircut’ from the famous sitcom Friends was all the rage in the 90s. Years later, the actor had to work hard to convince Warner Bros studio to don a different brunette look for the film Horrible Bosses.