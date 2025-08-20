Jennifer Aniston revealed that she ‘fought’ over the ‘Horrible Bosses’ wig

Jennifer Aniston apparently had to fight for her unique brunette look for the 2011 comedy, Horrible Bosses. The actor revealed in a recent interview that her wig in the movie had to be fought for as the studio wanted her iconic blonde look for the film.
Talking about her look in the film, Jennifer Aniston said, “I fought for that wig. That was not an easy battle. I wanted [my character] to look different.” Refusing to put her foot down, when the studio told her that they were worried a change in look would not make the character, the actor replied, “That’s kind of the point!”
Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to iconic hairstyles. Her famous ‘Rachel haircut’ from the famous sitcom Friends was all the rage in the 90s. Years later, the actor had to work hard to convince Warner Bros studio to don a different brunette look for the film Horrible Bosses.
While the studio preferred her natural blonde look, Aniston had the last laugh. In the interview she also said, “I still think it might look a little bit like me. But I’m glad I fought for it and stuck to my guns.”
Jennifer Aniston’s character in Horrible Bosses was markedly different from her previous “girl next door” characters she was famous for. The actor played a dentist named Dr Julia Harris in the R-rated comedy who would sexually harass her assistant, Dale (Charlie Day).
The box office hit film had a cast to boast of including Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, Kevin Spacey, Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, the deceased Donald Sutherland, and of course, Jennifer Aniston. The film was directed by Seth Gordon.
The actor said that she felt the character would help her explore new characters that she had not played before. Talking about the character, Jennifer said, “It was fairly fun to play somebody like this, because it's so far away from anything that I am. And I think that's what the director liked, was that, 'Oh, this is so not what we would expect from this gal.”
Jennifer Aniston also returned to play the character for the film’s sequel, Horrible Bosses 2 which released in 2014.