Emily in Paris to return with season 5 in December, check first look pics

According to Variety, the official description of the season reads, “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The show will also see returning cast members including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. New names joining this season are Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, and Bryan Greenberg, among others.

The series is created by Darren Star, who also serves as executive producer. Lily Collins, who plays Emily, is also a producer on the show.