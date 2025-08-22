Akshay Kumar reveals why he eats dinner at 6:30 pm

It's common knowledge that Akshay Kumar takes his health and wellness seriously. The actor is always in bed by 10 pm, avoids late-night parties, and makes sure to eat dinner before 7 pm. At a recent book launch event for Your Body Already Knows, Akshay emphasised the importance of having dinner early.

Akshay Kumar abides by a healthy life and eats dinner before 7 pm every night except Monday

“It is very important for your body because when we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting, every part of our body is resting. But what is not resting is your stomach because we have eaten food late," he said, addressing the audience.

He added, “By the time you get up, it is time for him to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast and again the poor stomach is working… I am explaining it in a very very simple way and you all know that the stomach, all the diseases come from there. I think the diseases will not come near you."

Akshay's diet is made up of mostly plant-based, home-cooked, unprocessed food and plenty of water throughout the day. He also prioritises eating on time to avoid blood sugar spikes and energy dips.