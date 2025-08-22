Akshay Kumar reveals why he eats dinner at 6:30 pm

It's common knowledge that Akshay Kumar takes his health and wellness seriously. The actor is always in bed by 10 pm, avoids late-night parties, and makes sure to eat dinner before 7 pm. At a recent book launch event for Your Body Already Knows, Akshay emphasised the importance of having dinner early.
“It is very important for your body because when we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting, every part of our body is resting. But what is not resting is your stomach because we have eaten food late," he said, addressing the audience.
He added, “By the time you get up, it is time for him to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast and again the poor stomach is working… I am explaining it in a very very simple way and you all know that the stomach, all the diseases come from there. I think the diseases will not come near you."
Akshay's diet is made up of mostly plant-based, home-cooked, unprocessed food and plenty of water throughout the day. He also prioritises eating on time to avoid blood sugar spikes and energy dips.
His breakfast starts with chia pudding with berries, moong dal chillas, jowar pancakes with chutney, plant-based milk and occasionally avocado toast, for a wholesome and energising start to the day.
"This is what I always follow. So, it is important to eat at 6.30 pm because you get your time to digest your food and by the time when you are about to sleep, by 9, 9.30, 10 o’clock, the stomach is completely ready to rest. It is a very simple thing.”
Akshay went on to add, “I think saare shareer ke andar agar aap sabse zyaada dhyaan apne pet ka rakhenge, I think bimariyaan aapke nazdeek nahi aayengi. Toh yahi main humesha follow karta hun. Toh 6:30 baje khana isliye zaroori hai kyunki you get your time to digest your food and by the time when you are about to sleep by 9-9:30, 10 o clock, the stomach is completely ready to rest and that's it.”
Akshay Kumar also fasts on Monday. “I take my last meal on Sunday night and don’t eat again until Tuesday morning,” he said.
For dinner, Akshay eats grilled or stir-fried vegetables, vegetable salad with simple dressing. He eats steamed cabbage rolls if he's still hungry.
As for activities, Akshay loves climbing activities more than gym.
“I do rock climbing, I don’t pick up weights, I love to play lots of sports, and my gym if you see… it is basically made for monkeys. I only hang. There are no weights," he joked.