Lil Nas X arrested and hospitalised after police altercation

Lis Nas X has been hospitalised after he was seen strutting down the street in nothing but his underwear, leading Los Angeles locals to call the police.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the incident occurred at Ventura Boulevard at 05:30 in the morning, local time on Thursday.
LAPD allege the Old Town Road singer "charged" at them and was placed under arrest on suspicion of battery after their arrival at the scene. He was then hospitalised on suspicion of overdose.
Another media organisation released footage showing Lil Nas X dancing in the street in his underwear and cowboy boots, asking people passing by to "come to the party."
Someone driving past the award-winning rapper recorded him at 4 in the morning. He repeatedly pointed at the camera and said something about heading to a party, even placing an orange traffic cone on his head at one point.
Several people reported the incident to the police.
However, if this was indeed a drug overuse case, then it wouldn't be the first. Lil Nas had previously opened up about a “scary” period in his life when he used marijuana to cope with loss and the pressures of fame.
“So much happened during my rise. You know, drugs and murders,” he said at the time, adding that his grandmother’s death in 2018 was especially hard. “It was devastating. And it made me a hypochondriac: I’d wake up, heart racing. It was scary.”
He was "smoking weed heavily" at the time, according to reports.
The singer, who is known for his "glam" cowboy aesthetic look, is set to release his second studio album Dreamboy later this year.