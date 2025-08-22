Lil Nas X arrested and hospitalised after police altercation

Lis Nas X has been hospitalised after he was seen strutting down the street in nothing but his underwear, leading Los Angeles locals to call the police.

Lis Nas X arrested and hospitalised after he was found dancing nearly naked in public early morning

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the incident occurred at Ventura Boulevard at 05:30 in the morning, local time on Thursday.

LAPD allege the Old Town Road singer "charged" at them and was placed under arrest on suspicion of battery after their arrival at the scene. He was then hospitalised on suspicion of overdose.

Another media organisation released footage showing Lil Nas X dancing in the street in his underwear and cowboy boots, asking people passing by to "come to the party."