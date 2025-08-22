Millie Bobby Brown and husband adopt baby girl, plan to have more kids

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiov are officially “three”! The Stranger Things star and Jon Bon Jovi’s son announced on Instagram that they have adopted a baby girl ,stepping into parenthood together.
Their announcement was warm and heartfelt, emphasising both their excitement and their desire to enjoy this new chapter in peace and privacy. Fans quickly flooded social media with congratulations, celebrating the couple’s newest family milestone.
Even before the public announcement, Millie had been candid about her dreams of starting a family at a young age. At just 21, she has been upfront about wanting children early, inspired by her own parents’ experiences with early parenthood. Jake has been supportive from the start, knowing how important family is to Millie and sharing her vision for their life together.
The couple clearly isn’t planning to stop at one child. Millie has often spoken about her desire for a big family, influenced by the fact that both she and Jake grew up in households with multiple siblings. Their new daughter is just the first step in what promises to be a lively and love-filled household.
And let’s be honest: Stranger Things took so long to get its next season out that Millie basically levelled up in real life — she got married, adopted a baby and moved to a farm in Georgia, all while fans were still obsessing over Eleven. Honestly, we love that for her.
Millie and Jake have made their home on a farm in Georgia, a space that perfectly matches the energy they want for their family. The farm (with 25 animals by the way), full of laughter and excitement, provides the ideal backdrop for raising their little one. It’s a setting where both parents can thrive while nurturing a warm, vibrant home.
This adoption also marks the realisation of Millie’s long-held openness to welcoming children in any way possible. It also, in a way, marks the fact that Millie isn’t Eleven any more. She’s moved way past Hawkins and straight into mom life. With their baby girl now in the mix and more kids likely in the future, it’s clear Millie’s biggest role isn’t on TV — it’s on real life.