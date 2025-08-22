Millie Bobby Brown and husband adopt baby girl, plan to have more kids

Even before the public announcement, Millie had been candid about her dreams of starting a family at a young age. At just 21, she has been upfront about wanting children early, inspired by her own parents’ experiences with early parenthood. Jake has been supportive from the start, knowing how important family is to Millie and sharing her vision for their life together.

The couple clearly isn’t planning to stop at one child. Millie has often spoken about her desire for a big family, influenced by the fact that both she and Jake grew up in households with multiple siblings. Their new daughter is just the first step in what promises to be a lively and love-filled household.

And let’s be honest: Stranger Things took so long to get its next season out that Millie basically levelled up in real life — she got married, adopted a baby and moved to a farm in Georgia, all while fans were still obsessing over Eleven. Honestly, we love that for her.