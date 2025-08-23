Kkusum actor Nausheen Ali Sardar says Sima Taparia refused to help her find a match

Famous Indian Matchmaking matchmaker Sima Taparia reportedly refused to find Actor Nausheen Ali Sardar a match when she was struggling to find a life partner, due to her "religion."

Known for playing the lead in her debut show Kkusum, actor Nausheen Ali Sardar recently opened up about a personal setback she faced when seeking a life partner.

"I think this was during COVID. My sister told me, 'The way you’re going about finding a life partner is not right. At least let us help you.' So I said, 'Go ahead, I don’t have a problem. If I like someone, I’ll settle down,'" Nausheen said.

"'No, we can’t find you someone because you’re Muslim'" was apparently Sima's response when she reached to her for help. The 43-year old actress could not help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation. Nausheen found it ironic that someone with such views would also refuse to help her solely because of her religion.

The Mumbai-born actress was also not on Sima's take on women’s behaviour, because she was always asking women to remain submissive by "staying quiet" and "keeping their eyes down" in the famous Netflix series Indian Matchmaking.