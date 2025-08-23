Wasim Akram opens up about the first signs of diabetes he noticed before being diagnosed

When Wasim Akram's father advised him to get his blood sugar checked, he had no idea what his father was talking about. The former cricketer, who now works to spread awareness about diabetes, revealed that after initial detection, his blood sugar turned out to be extremely high.

Wasim Akram said, "Usually, your diabetes is normal, like you guys are 100 and 110. Mine was 450". With such high levels, his doctor prescribed him to take insulin. He added that the diagnosis had been both mentally and physically challenging which also affected his game.

Opening up about the challenges of having diabetes while being a player, Wasim said that it was "tough" for the initial couple of years. His doctor allowed him to play cricket if he could keep his sugar levels in check, which the former cricketer said, was difficult.

"It's very difficult to control your levels when you're travelling. And when you don't have any awareness, what to eat, what not to eat, what to drink. And...when I joined Pakistan team after being diagnosed, first three-four weeks were very tough", Wasim Akram shared.