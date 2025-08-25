Aneet Padda shares her version of the Saiyaara song: Singing may be rusty but the love isn’t

Actress Aneet Padda treated the netizens with her version of the Saiyaara title track, and accompanying her was her father, Navdeep Padda.

Aneet Padda makes a cover of Saiyaara title track

Aneet posted an adorable video of her jamming with her father on the Saiyaara song. She was seen sitting on the floor, playing the guitar and singing the song, while her father, who was sitting behind her on a sofa, joined in after some time. "The singing may be rusty but the love isn’t ~", she captioned the post.

Appreciating Aneet for her singing, netizens wrote in the Comment section, “Tumhaari awaaz mein ek alag hi honesty hai. Chahe tum khud use rusty bolo, lekin dil se gaya hua har sur seedha dil ko touch karta hai. Tum waaqai ek bohot acchi singer ho. Aur tumhaara original song ‘MASOOM’ abhi bhi yaad hai mujhe…Aur tumhaare papa ke saath tumhari jodi dekh kar aur sun kar aur bhi zyada dil khush ho gaya.”

Another one penned, “@aneetpadda_ your performance in saiyaara is going to get a lot of love and i felt that your work is highly commendable.” The third comment read, “So We had the wrong guy as Krish Kapoor this whole time.”