Bengali actor-politician Joy Banerjee passes away at 62

Joy made his debut with film Nimalur Banabas (1987), which was a box-office success and earned him recognition as a romantic hero. Over the years, he appeared in several popular films, and was seen playing lead roles opposite prominent actresses of Bengali cinema. His onscreen pair with actress Chumki Chowdhury was very popular among the mass. His on-screen charm and strong performances made him a familiar face among Bengali audiences.

Beyond the entertainment industry, Joy stepped into politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Birbhum constituency and later the 2019 elections from Uluberia. However, he did not secure a win in either attempt.

Although he had electoral setbacks, he remained an active member of the party and frequently voiced his views on cultural and political issues in West Bengal.

Joy is also known for his other films like Chopper (1987) and Hirak Jayanti (1990), which became a major box office success.

Joy Banerjee is survived by his wife Ananya Banerjee.

TMC MP Satabdi Roy, his co-actor in many films, said, "I am shattered. I knew Joy was ailing for quite some time, and we all were praying for his recovery." Union minister Sukanta Majumdar condoled Banerjee's untimely demise.