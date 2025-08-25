Britney Spears poses nude on Instagram amid ongoing concerns from fans

Britney Spears has always been erratic with her social media presence, sometimes turning comments off to her posts, and others, she removes herself from the virtual world for a break. She comes back when she is ready.

Britney Spears shares two nude photos on Instagram, opens up about enduring her "hardest years," while being separated from her two sons for three years

Recently, the 43-year old Gimme More singer posted a picture of herself completely nude except a pair of knee-high black boots. It was her with her back to the camera with a rose-emoji covering her butt crack. Her arms were up in the air like she were stretching. Her comments were off.

Shortly after the first, she shared another topless photo, revealing that she’s finally healing after her marriage to Sam Asghari and being separated from her sons for three years.