Britney Spears poses nude on Instagram amid ongoing concerns from fans

Britney Spears has always been erratic with her social media presence, sometimes turning comments off to her posts, and others, she removes herself from the virtual world for a break. She comes back when she is ready.
Recently, the 43-year old Gimme More singer posted a picture of herself completely nude except a pair of knee-high black boots. It was her with her back to the camera with a rose-emoji covering her butt crack. Her arms were up in the air like she were stretching. Her comments were off.
Shortly after the first, she shared another topless photo, revealing that she’s finally healing after her marriage to Sam Asghari and being separated from her sons for three years.
"We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it … well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life … I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all," she wrote in the caption.
Last week, she posted a video, claiming to be “messing around with lighting and cleaning [her] house” when she took the video. She was singing to Rihanna’s 2006 hit Unfaithful and Prince’s 1986 track Kiss. However, fans were concerned by the state of affairs in her home, where everything was scattered.
Previously, Britney had even danced with knives in her hand, twirling and thrashing the weapons around with a smile on her face. Her 13-year old conservatorship ended in 2021, where a court declared her mentally sound to take care of her $60 million estate, which was under her family's control until then.