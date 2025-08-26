Papa Kehte Hain’s Mayoori Kango left Bollywood to join Google, is now a CEO

Mayoori Kango is now a CEO of Publicis Groupe’s Global Delivery. However, she was a promising actor in Bollywood, known for her work in the 1996 movie Papa Kehte Hain and remembered for her acting in the famous song, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi. Mayoori left her acting career to pursue a corporate job at Google India.
Mayoori Kango started in the film industry with the film Naseem, directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza. The film also bagged two National Film Awards. Her performance in the film impressed Mahesh Bhatt who went on to offer her the lead role in Papa Kehte Hain.
Following the praise she received in Papa Kehte Hain, Mayoori Kango went on to act in films such as Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Vamsi, Badal among others and had the opportunity to star alongside famous actors including Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Baby and Rani Mukherji.
Mayoori Kango has also worked in television shows like Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny and more.
However, when she was at the peak of her career, she decided to pursue her corporate ambitions instead. After her marriage to Aditya Dhillon in 2003, she pursued an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Baruch College, New York. Mayoori Kango graduated in 2007.
Over the next few years, she held important positions as she worked with several corporate firms including Resolution Media, Zenith, Google India and others.
Mayoori Kango shared an update on LinkedIn on August 25, where she announced that she rejoined Publicis Groupe after 2019, and will be "wearing a second hat as CEO" for the India Delivery Center.
Mayoori's story of an unusual career pivot might be rare, but it is a reminder to follow your dreams, no matter what they are.