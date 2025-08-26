Papa Kehte Hain’s Mayoori Kango left Bollywood to join Google, is now a CEO

Following the praise she received in Papa Kehte Hain, Mayoori Kango went on to act in films such as Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Vamsi, Badal among others and had the opportunity to star alongside famous actors including Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Baby and Rani Mukherji.

Mayoori Kango has also worked in television shows like Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny and more.

However, when she was at the peak of her career, she decided to pursue her corporate ambitions instead. After her marriage to Aditya Dhillon in 2003, she pursued an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Baruch College, New York. Mayoori Kango graduated in 2007.

Over the next few years, she held important positions as she worked with several corporate firms including Resolution Media, Zenith, Google India and others.