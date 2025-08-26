Saiee Manjrekar on Mahesh Manjrekar’s tough love and life lessons

At first, this was overwhelming, a scary thought for a young woman entering a cutthroat business. But with time and experience, Saiee now understands the immeasurable value of this. She learned to deal with rejection, not as a personal failure but as a stepping stone. She auditioned for projects, stood in long lines like the rest who were hoping to be given a chance, and endured the discouraging disappointments that were part of the game. Every little part, every big part, became something that she really deserved, a reward for her hard work and determination. This intense process instilled in her a profound respect for every opportunity that came and will come her way; along with an eagerness to improve continually, and a sense of ownership of her profession.

Growing up around Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee gained a very different, a behind-the-scenes view of the hard work and creativity that goes into making it big in the movie business. More than merely being on location with him, seeing the magic happen, Saiee witnessed firsthand his fierce work ethic, his single-minded devotion to his work, his humility when success finally came, and how he treated all members of the crew with respect.

Saiee shared that these were priceless qualities that influenced her own style of acting. “On screen, my father taught me respect for the art,” she said, adding, “Off camera, he educated me in self-respect, to respect my worth and assert myself. He also taught me to respect my fellow actors, whether experienced or not, and for every aspect of the filmmaking process, from pre-production through post-production, even when things can get trying or boring.”

Saiee cherishes the lessons she has learned from her father. “To be an artist is to be constantly learning, to challenge oneself, to grow as an individual, and to be oneself, even in the midst of fame and wealth,” she said.

As Saiee navigates her own promising career, she has her head and heart in place, all because of the invaluable lessons she continues to remember and follow.