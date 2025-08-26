Saiee Manjrekar on Mahesh Manjrekar’s tough love and life lessons

Saiee Manjrekar recently revealed life lessons she's learned from her father, Indian film personality Mahesh Manjrekar, who is an actor, director, and writer. With conversations around filmmaking constantly surrounding her and the energetic vibe of the entertainment industry, Saiee had access to experiences most aspiring and upcoming actors can only dream of.
Yet her father gave her something even more precious than access to industry or temporary fame: he gave her a strong sense of self-reliance and strength. Since an early age, Mahesh Manjrekar instructed her on the importance of trusting her own instincts, believing in herself, and forging her own direction, even when it took her through difficult times.
“My father is my greatest inspiration,” Saiee said in a recent interview, adding, “But he never acted as my easy way in. He always emphasised the importance of earning my place.”
She recalled a direct and pivotal talk they had early on about her acting aspirations. Saiee shared that her father looked her straight in the eye and said to her, “Acting must be your own choice, a fire that burns inside of you. I will not push you into anything or make calls for you to get you roles.”
At first, this was overwhelming, a scary thought for a young woman entering a cutthroat business. But with time and experience, Saiee now understands the immeasurable value of this. She learned to deal with rejection, not as a personal failure but as a stepping stone. She auditioned for projects, stood in long lines like the rest who were hoping to be given a chance, and endured the discouraging disappointments that were part of the game. Every little part, every big part, became something that she really deserved, a reward for her hard work and determination. This intense process instilled in her a profound respect for every opportunity that came and will come her way; along with an eagerness to improve continually, and a sense of ownership of her profession.
Growing up around Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee gained a very different, a behind-the-scenes view of the hard work and creativity that goes into making it big in the movie business. More than merely being on location with him, seeing the magic happen, Saiee witnessed firsthand his fierce work ethic, his single-minded devotion to his work, his humility when success finally came, and how he treated all members of the crew with respect.
Saiee shared that these were priceless qualities that influenced her own style of acting. “On screen, my father taught me respect for the art,” she said, adding, “Off camera, he educated me in self-respect, to respect my worth and assert myself. He also taught me to respect my fellow actors, whether experienced or not, and for every aspect of the filmmaking process, from pre-production through post-production, even when things can get trying or boring.”
Saiee cherishes the lessons she has learned from her father. “To be an artist is to be constantly learning, to challenge oneself, to grow as an individual, and to be oneself, even in the midst of fame and wealth,” she said.
As Saiee navigates her own promising career, she has her head and heart in place, all because of the invaluable lessons she continues to remember and follow.