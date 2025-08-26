Star kid Nysa Devgan says ‘no’ to Bollywood, Kajol reveals why

Why haven’t we seen Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, in movies yet? Rumors suggest it could be due to the backlash star kids often face over nepotism. At the Rising Bharat Summit 2025 in March, Kajol confirmed the speculation and revealed that Nysa has decided not to join the film industry.

Kajol: Nysa has made up her mind not to join the Bollywood movie industry

“Bilkul nahi..no, I think..wo 22 saal ki ho gayi hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nahi aane wali hai abhi," Kajol said on the day. (Translation: "She’s not stepping into acting. She is 22 years old and she has pretty much made up her mind that she’s not going to be joining the industry.")

She also spoke about the burden and responsibilities of being a "nepo kid."

"When you enter the film industry, you have to realise that there are pros and cons and you will be subjected to scrutiny. Some of it is harsh, some of it is ridiculous and horrible, but it is all part of your growth and journey. It is something that everyone has to face. It’s not something you have a choice about," Kajol said.