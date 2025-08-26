Star kid Nysa Devgan says ‘no’ to Bollywood, Kajol reveals why

Why haven’t we seen Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, in movies yet? Rumors suggest it could be due to the backlash star kids often face over nepotism. At the Rising Bharat Summit 2025 in March, Kajol confirmed the speculation and revealed that Nysa has decided not to join the film industry.
“Bilkul nahi..no, I think..wo 22 saal ki ho gayi hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nahi aane wali hai abhi," Kajol said on the day. (Translation: "She’s not stepping into acting. She is 22 years old and she has pretty much made up her mind that she’s not going to be joining the industry.")
She also spoke about the burden and responsibilities of being a "nepo kid."
"When you enter the film industry, you have to realise that there are pros and cons and you will be subjected to scrutiny. Some of it is harsh, some of it is ridiculous and horrible, but it is all part of your growth and journey. It is something that everyone has to face. It’s not something you have a choice about," Kajol said.
Thankfully, neither Ajay nor Kajol have pressurised her to join the industry yet. While Ajay says it is entirely up to her to decide what she wants to do, Kajol has also made similar remarks earlier about letting her choose her own path in life.
Nysa seems more intent on gathering skills in education, travel and lifestyle sectors. Although she is often seen in high-profile events and social occasions, there has not been any news of her debuting in a Bollywood movie. She seems to be enjoying her independence, as of now.
Nysa recently graduated with a degree in International Hospitality from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. Her parents attended her graduation ceremony in Switzerland in July 2025 to celebrate her achievement.