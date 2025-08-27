BTS's Jimin sparks dating rumors again after Song Da Eun's TikTok post surfaces

Rumors of the two dating first surfaced in 2022, when Song shared a glimpse of herself at a hotel in Jamsil coincidentally located near the venue where BTS was performing at the time. In a live broadcast at that time she shared a hint that she was seeing a male ‘idol’. Confirmations from neither of the two surfaced the internet but fans speculated and connected the dots.

In the later years Song confirmed that the relationship was taking a toll on her mental health and hence she wanted to end it. This brought a wave of negative remarks from his fans and she broke down in a live stream saying she never meant anyone any harm.

With the recent video surfacing online, reactions have been mixed. While some fans were surprised, especially since Jimin recently mentioned he was 'single', others voiced concern over the invasion of his privacy.

Fans across the internet reacted to the video and commented, “The video seems to be from 2019-2020, the fact that she is posting now seems more like a revenge sort of”. Another outraged fan wrote, “It's extremely invasive. Does he know she posted it?”

Another user questioning the privacy of the singer wrote, “Where’s the respect for his privacy?”