BTS's Jimin sparks dating rumors again after Song Da Eun's TikTok post surfaces

BTS member Jimin is once again at the center of dating rumors, sparking buzz across social media. The speculation began after actress and reality show star Song Da Eun shared a TikTok story that appeared to show a man, bearing a striking resemblance to Jimin, visiting her residence. Fans quickly picked up on the video, fueling rumors and discussions online about a possible connection between the two.
In the video Jimin greets her with surprise, saying he came without informing her which was filmed outside of Song's apartment. As the video continues, the man who is believed to be Jimin gets surprised by the sudden appearance of the girl recording the video and then the two giggles their way out of the elevator. While leaving he said in the video, “Oh my. Did you know I was coming in? I came here deliberately without informing you”, which is now deleted.
Rumors of the two dating first surfaced in 2022, when Song shared a glimpse of herself at a hotel in Jamsil coincidentally located near the venue where BTS was performing at the time. In a live broadcast at that time she shared a hint that she was seeing a male ‘idol’. Confirmations from neither of the two surfaced the internet but fans speculated and connected the dots.
In the later years Song confirmed that the relationship was taking a toll on her mental health and hence she wanted to end it. This brought a wave of negative remarks from his fans and she broke down in a live stream saying she never meant anyone any harm.
With the recent video surfacing online, reactions have been mixed. While some fans were surprised, especially since Jimin recently mentioned he was 'single', others voiced concern over the invasion of his privacy.
Fans across the internet reacted to the video and commented, “The video seems to be from 2019-2020, the fact that she is posting now seems more like a revenge sort of”. Another outraged fan wrote, “It's extremely invasive. Does he know she posted it?”
Another user questioning the privacy of the singer wrote, “Where’s the respect for his privacy?”
