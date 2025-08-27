Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When celebs chose to make their own eco-friendly idols

It's Lord Ganapati's Day today! And with another grand festival, comes the talks around rituals, idols and how idol immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi pollutes the soil and water, besides affecting the marine life.

But celebrations shouldn't be missed out, right? Solution, eco-friendly idols. And celebs, time and again, are setting examples to making their hands dirty for something good.

Times when celebs switched to eco-friendly idols

Popular television stars Rithvikk Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Raqesh Bapat make it a point to make their own bappa every year from scratch, using just clay. They usually skip any sort of colours, but if absolutely necessary, natural colours like sindoor, turmeric are added.

Previously, even Bollywood celebs like Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap have taken to homemade, eco-friendly ganeshas to celebrate.

Take a cue from Rithvikk Dhanjani: