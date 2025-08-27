Travis Kelce engaged: When his ex Kayla Nicole got emotional about their breakup
In November 2024, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole had shared an emotional update about how challenging her break up with Travis had been. Travis Kelce now recently engaged with popstar Taylor Swift, broke up with Kayla Nicole in 2022, a few months before rumours of him dating Taylor Swift began circulating.
During an appearance on the TV show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test last year, Kayla Nicole who is a 33-year-old influencer and social media star. admitted that she had still not recovered from her split with Travis. In an emotional moment, Kayla broke down while talking about the break up.
Kayla Nicole had opened up about her break up with Travis Kelce last year
During her appearance on the TV show, Kayla Nicole said how overwhelming her break up with Travis Kelce had been, as she shed tears. Kayla confessed, "Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it's been overwhelming. I've never experienced anything like it".
Kayla Nicole had been in an on-and-off relationship with travis Kelce for five years. She had also admitted that it was not easy to see her ex-boyfriend with world famous singer Taylor Swift.
During a podcast appearance in October, 2024 Kayla Nicole revealed that what was even worse was the trolling she had to go through, making things more difficult for her.
Kayla maintained that she had not done anything wrong to deserve the amount of hatred she had to go through. However, given Travis Kelce's surge in popularity after he started dating Taylor Swift, online hatred is a consequence that Kayla knows better than to take personally. However, one will naturally feel overwhelmed with the amount of negativity.
Talking about the trolls, she said, "I'm a very confident person, but dealing with trolls or just hate online, I constantly feel like I'm in a state of vulnerability. I would love to be in a headspace where I'm just not affected at all."
