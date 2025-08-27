Travis Kelce engaged: When his ex Kayla Nicole got emotional about their breakup

Kayla Nicole had been in an on-and-off relationship with travis Kelce for five years. She had also admitted that it was not easy to see her ex-boyfriend with world famous singer Taylor Swift.

During a podcast appearance in October, 2024 Kayla Nicole revealed that what was even worse was the trolling she had to go through, making things more difficult for her.

Kayla maintained that she had not done anything wrong to deserve the amount of hatred she had to go through. However, given Travis Kelce's surge in popularity after he started dating Taylor Swift, online hatred is a consequence that Kayla knows better than to take personally. However, one will naturally feel overwhelmed with the amount of negativity.

Talking about the trolls, she said, "I'm a very confident person, but dealing with trolls or just hate online, I constantly feel like I'm in a state of vulnerability. I would love to be in a headspace where I'm just not affected at all."