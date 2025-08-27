Who is Ava Raine? Dwayne Johnson's wrestler daughter is making a mark in WWE

Ava Raine took on her ring name on February 14, 2023 and made her debut in the ring on April 1 that same year. Her debut happened at the NXT Stand and Deliver with Schism where she lost to Chase Univerisity.

During a recent backstage segment, the NXT General Manager Ava Raine announced that the titles were moving to NXT and also dropped the bombshell that the current WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca, will be defending her title at one of the next NXT PLEs – No Mercy.

A few weeks before this, Ava Raine officially revealed the six superstar contenders for the Women’s Battle Royal at WWE Evolution which was held at July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The landmark event was also the second premium live show in WWE history to feature an all-female roster.