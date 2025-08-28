Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova are expecting their fourth baby

Reports have confirmed that singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias and former tennis star Anna Kournikova are all set to welcome their fourth child in 2025. Recently the former Russian tennis player had worried fans after being spotted on a wheelchair. It was later clarified that Anna had suffered a minor foot injury.
According to Spanish media, Anna Kournikova, 44, is halfway through the pregnancy and is expected to deliver the baby later this year. This will be her fourth child with Spanish musician Enrique Iglesias, 50.
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together since 2001 following Anna's appearance in Enrique's Escape music video. Soon after, in 2003, Anna Kournikova retired from professional tennis due to recurrent injuries.
The couple have three kids so far with a fourth on the way. Twins Lucy and Nicholas, both 7, were born to them in December 2017. Three years later in January 2020, Enrique and Anna welcomed their daughter Mary who is now 5 years old.
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova prefer to keep their lives private and rarely come under the spotlight as a family. They live in a waterfront mansion in Miami in the Bay Point neighbourhood.
Despite being together for more than two decades, as far as public knowledge is concerned, the couple have never married. Over the years, they have expressed their opinions on marriage to the media.
In 2008, Anna Kournikova told a media outlet that she didn't intend to get married and assured that her relationship with Enrique Iglesias had been going great. During an interview in 2012, Enrique shared that he didn't believe marriage could make any change. He added, "I don't think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper".
Enrique and Anna love being parents and their family is their top priority. In 2011, during an interview, Anna Kournikova had expressed her desire to be a parent one day. "I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt", she had said.
In 2024, Enrique Iglesias had opened about the joys of fatherhood at an award ceremony. He said, "I’m in a relaxing mood, at home, with the children, enjoying being able to take them to school, watching them grow".
As the couple prepare to welcome a new member to their loving family, reports suggest that Anna's pregnancy is going great. The couple, however, have not yet commented on the news yet.
