Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova are expecting their fourth baby

The couple have three kids so far with a fourth on the way. Twins Lucy and Nicholas, both 7, were born to them in December 2017. Three years later in January 2020, Enrique and Anna welcomed their daughter Mary who is now 5 years old.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova prefer to keep their lives private and rarely come under the spotlight as a family. They live in a waterfront mansion in Miami in the Bay Point neighbourhood.

Despite being together for more than two decades, as far as public knowledge is concerned, the couple have never married. Over the years, they have expressed their opinions on marriage to the media.

In 2008, Anna Kournikova told a media outlet that she didn't intend to get married and assured that her relationship with Enrique Iglesias had been going great. During an interview in 2012, Enrique shared that he didn't believe marriage could make any change. He added, "I don't think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper".