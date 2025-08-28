Guru Randhawa's Azul receives wave of backlash, singer restricts Instagram comments

Guru Randhawa has run into controversy over his new music video Azul. The clip came out earlier this month, but instead of making headlines for the song, it is being criticised for how it depicts schoolgirls.

Guru Randhawa's Azul music video sparks row over portrayal of minors

In the video, Randhawa plays a photography teacher. Actor Anshika Pandey enters in a school uniform and begins to dance, while Randhawa’s character looks at her with clear interest. The scene later switches to her in casual clothes performing a bold routine. The set-up has not gone down well with viewers, many of whom say it romanticises a teacher-student relationship and puts schoolgirls in a sexual frame.