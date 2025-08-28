Guru Randhawa's Azul receives wave of backlash, singer restricts Instagram comments

Guru Randhawa has run into controversy over his new music video Azul. The clip came out earlier this month, but instead of making headlines for the song, it is being criticised for how it depicts schoolgirls.
In the video, Randhawa plays a photography teacher. Actor Anshika Pandey enters in a school uniform and begins to dance, while Randhawa’s character looks at her with clear interest. The scene later switches to her in casual clothes performing a bold routine. The set-up has not gone down well with viewers, many of whom say it romanticises a teacher-student relationship and puts schoolgirls in a sexual frame.
Social media has been quick to call it out. People have said the video makes light of predatory behaviour and crosses a line. The fact that Anshika’s age has not been shared has also added to the discomfort. For many, the uniform alone is enough to set the wrong tone, regardless of how the story was meant to be read.
As comments grew sharper, users noticed Guru Randhawa locked down his Instagram posts. The option to comment freely is now gone, which most are linking to the backlash. It looks like an attempt to avoid the flood of criticism, but the timing has made people talk even more.
This is not the first time an artist has faced trouble over how women are shown on screen, but the reaction here is strong because of the school set-up. It is one thing to push the envelope with bold choreography. It is another to mix that with a classroom backdrop. Viewers seem unwilling to give that a pass.
Guru wrote and composed Azul, with additional lyrics by Gurjit Gill. So far, he has not released a statement. Whether he chooses to defend the video or just wait until the storm dies down is unclear. What is certain is that the criticism has already shaped how the song is being seen, and it may follow him into his next release.
