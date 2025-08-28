Kajol treats with some happy baby pics

Kajol treated her InstaFam with some happy baby pics with Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s little munchkins — Vaayu and Veda. The K3G actress was accompanied by her mother, Tanuja, in the photo, where she is lovingly holding little Veda.

Kajol takes to her Instagram to drop unseen photos

Following this, Kajol was seen playing with Veda in the photographs captioned, “And here are some happy baby pics including Baby Tanuja (yes she’s the one wearing white sitting next to me).”

It must be noted that Vatsal played Ajay Devgan’s son in the 2004 film Taarzan: The Wonder Car. Not just that, Ishita was seen as Ajay’s daughter in the popular Drishyam series. Kajol and Ajay are often seen as a part of Ishita and Vatsal’s close gathering as they share family terms.

For those who do not know, Ishita and Vatsal met for the first time on the set of the popular television show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. It was there that these two fell in love and ended up tying the knot in 2017. Ishita and Vatsal became parents for the first time in July 2023, as they welcomed their son Vaayu.