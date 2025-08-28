R. Madhavan stranded in Leh amid heavy rains, recalls 3 Idiots shoot

R. Madhavan is currently stranded in Leh as the region faces heavy rainfall and unexpected weather conditions. In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a video from his hotel window, showcasing the snow-covered mountains that now surround the area. In the clip he also recalled the time during the shooting of 3 Idiots when a similar weather disruption occurred.

R. Madhavan shares update from Leh as heavy rains disrupt flights in the region

As he remained stranded in his hotel room, the actor took to social media to share a video, updating fans and followers on the extreme weather conditions currently affecting the region. He said “End of August, and we already got snow in the mountaintops at Ladakh. I'm stuck in Leh because the airports have been shut down due to incessant rain for the last four days (sic).” The caption in the video read, “Stuck in Leh again, no flights. Rain after 17 years.”

Recalling a similar incident during the shoot of 3 idiots, Madhavan shared, “Somehow, every time I come to shoot in Ladakh, that's what happens”.

The movie 3 Idiots has become one of the most beloved films of this generation, with the entire cast receiving widespread acclaim for their performances. Naturally, when Madhavan shared a behind-the-scenes story from the iconic shoot, it captured the attention of fans and film enthusiasts alike.

He continued in the video and said, “I came here last in 2008 for the 3 Idiots shoot at Pangong Lake, and we had to wait because it snowed all of a sudden in August, and now this. But still breathtakingly beautiful. I hope the sky clears up today and the planes are able to land and I can get back home”.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in the romantic-comedy Aap Jaisa Koi, directed by Vivek Soni, which premiered on Netflix. As for his upcoming films he will be seen featuring in Dhurandhar directed by Aditya Dhar which is slated for release on December 5.