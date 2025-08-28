Venice Film Festival kicks off with George Clooney, Emma Stone premieres

George Clooney plays a famous actor on a soul-searching journey and Emma Stone makes a turn as the CEO of a pharmaceutical company in two of the films premiering at the Venice Film Festival Thursday evening.

Venice Film Festival 2025: George Clooney and Emma Stone lead Oscar-Buzz premieres

George and Emma are among the many Hollywood actors, including Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Jesse Plemons, expected to grace the red carpet with the world premieres of Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly and Yorgos Lanthimos's Bugonia.

Both films are vying for the coveted Golden Lion prize, the winner of which often goes on to get Oscar nominations and even wins.

Yorgos is a Venice veteran, having just recently won the festival's top prize for Poor Things, which would go on to win several Oscars, including best actress for Emma.

The new film, Bugonia, is an English-language adaptation of a South Korean film, about two conspiracy-minded men (one of which is played by Plemons) who believe Emma's character is an alien and kidnap her.